LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Trading Up 3.7%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating) was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 171 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

LAIX Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.52.

Get LAIX alerts:

Institutional Trading of LAIX

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAIX stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new position in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 748,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. LAIX accounts for 0.1% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC owned 21.12% of LAIX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.