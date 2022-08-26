Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stephens to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.94. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 40.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

In related news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 755 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.29 per share, with a total value of $50,803.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,872.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after buying an additional 280,943 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth $21,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,111,000 after buying an additional 181,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 115,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

