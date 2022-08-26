Lamden (TAU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $22,650.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

