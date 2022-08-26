LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC) Short Interest Update

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the July 31st total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGVC remained flat at $10.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGVC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Company Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

