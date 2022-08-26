Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 11,751 Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,771,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,774,000 after acquiring an additional 124,430 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after purchasing an additional 249,979 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,268,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,218,000 after purchasing an additional 86,873 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,349.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,360,000 after acquiring an additional 841,536 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

In other Central Garden & Pet news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.37 million. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

