Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 33,304 Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Tekla Healthcare Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HQH. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $19.81 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.