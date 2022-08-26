Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46,846 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,580,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,190,000 after acquiring an additional 518,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,681,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,297,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,076,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
WEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. OTR Global restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
