Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46,846 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,580,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,190,000 after acquiring an additional 518,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,681,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,297,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,076,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. OTR Global restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

WEN stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Wendy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.