Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $540,000 Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 78,132 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,668,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 280,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 77,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
ADX opened at $16.94 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.
In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $67,798.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,962.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
