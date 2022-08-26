Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $640,000 Stock Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,876 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 292,522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 302,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 194,538 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 19.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 285,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 174,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid Price Performance

NYSE:RAD opened at $7.57 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 50.63%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Rite Aid Profile

(Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.