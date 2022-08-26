Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $585,000 in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group Stock Up 0.2 %

JBI stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Janus International Group

JBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Janus International Group to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

(Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.