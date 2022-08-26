Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.89% of ESGEN Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,960,000.

ESGEN Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ESAC stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

ESGEN Acquisition Company Profile

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

