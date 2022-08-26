Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,590 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 170.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 388.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TR opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of -0.05. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.08 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.35%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

