Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 15,776 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,776 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $398,339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after buying an additional 648,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $81,569,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $162.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.02.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

