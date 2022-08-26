Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,754 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Pool were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 142.9% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $370.16 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $324.14 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

