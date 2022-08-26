Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.33% of Landstar System worth $18,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 821.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Landstar System by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.08.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSTR traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.16. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

