Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Issues Earnings Results

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Lannett Stock Performance

Shares of LCI stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lannett in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Lannett

Lannett Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lannett by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Featured Articles

