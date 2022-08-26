Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Issues Earnings Results

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.
Lannett Stock Performance
Shares of LCI stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lannett in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Lannett
Lannett Company Profile
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lannett (LCI)
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.