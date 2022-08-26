Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Stock Price Up 18.8%

Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Rating) rose 18.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 106,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 59,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Laramide Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

See Also

