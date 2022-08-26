Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $130,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,980.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $219,813.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $130,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,980.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,814. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,406,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,079,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.53.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.