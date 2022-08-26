Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.88.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor
In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $130,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,980.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $219,813.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $130,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,980.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,814. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.7 %
LSCC stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.53.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.