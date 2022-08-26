LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Shares Down 0.2%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 66,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

LDH Growth Corp I Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LDH Growth Corp I

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,277,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1.6% during the first quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,206,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

LDH Growth Corp I Company Profile

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

