LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $76.40

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $76.40 and last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEGIF shares. Barclays lowered their price target on LEG Immobilien from €115.00 ($117.35) to €105.00 ($107.14) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Kempen & Co raised LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($142.86) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.42.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.