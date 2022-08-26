Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 537 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after buying an additional 25,025 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in NetEase by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 669,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in NetEase by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Price Performance

NetEase stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.80. The company had a trading volume of 45,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,386. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.18. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.23.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.