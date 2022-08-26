Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 82 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI traded down $5.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,219. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.32 and a 200-day moving average of $369.56. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

