Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,398 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TJX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,843. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.