Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $763,000 Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 9.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Chemed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chemed Trading Down 0.2 %

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

NYSE CHE traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $481.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $484.25 and a 200 day moving average of $485.61. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

