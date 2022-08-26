Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $976,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 165,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,337,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 308,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.41. 23,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,247. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

