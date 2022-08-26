Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.66. The company had a trading volume of 21,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.