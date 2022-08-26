Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CPK traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.22. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,045. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $117.43 and a 12 month high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.67.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,516 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,701. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

