Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 6,814 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $843,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.4 %

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. 57,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,670,745. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

