Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes $670,000 Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 66.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ferguson by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth $14,364,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 17.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ferguson from £114.75 ($138.65) to £103.65 ($125.24) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas cut Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ferguson from £122 ($147.41) to GBX 9,800 ($118.41) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,535.38.

NASDAQ FERG traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $120.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,929. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

