Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 53,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the period. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Citigroup cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:SNP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,508. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

