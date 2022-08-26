LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in August

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LexaGene Trading Down 5.1 %

OTCMKTS LXXGF traded down 0.01 on Thursday, hitting 0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,076. LexaGene has a 1-year low of 0.08 and a 1-year high of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.11 and its 200 day moving average is 0.15.

Get LexaGene alerts:

About LexaGene

(Get Rating)

Read More

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.