LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in August

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
LexaGene Trading Down 5.1 %
OTCMKTS LXXGF traded down 0.01 on Thursday, hitting 0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,076. LexaGene has a 1-year low of 0.08 and a 1-year high of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.11 and its 200 day moving average is 0.15.
About LexaGene
