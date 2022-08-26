Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $215.93

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.93 and traded as high as $228.24. Li Ning shares last traded at $223.31, with a volume of 4,149 shares trading hands.

Li Ning Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.31.

Li Ning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.6896 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

