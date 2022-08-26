Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Ron Gusek Sells 10,000 Shares

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $154,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,187,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,326.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

