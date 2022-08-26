LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
LPTH stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
