LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

LPTH stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 669,252 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.