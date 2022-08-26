Linear Price Reaches $0.0240 on Major Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Linear has a market capitalization of $80.46 million and $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,690.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003819 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00128191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00032380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00082439 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

