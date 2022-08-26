Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Boosts Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,270 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.15% of Matador Resources worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $61.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.71. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $67.78.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

