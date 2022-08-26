Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Boosts Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.64% of OrthoPediatrics worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,201,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after purchasing an additional 132,537 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 435,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 51,924 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,153,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,873 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 46,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 436,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 44,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harold Ruf acquired 1,235 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at $545,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. The company had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,518. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -89.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.75.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

