Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.17% of Skyline Champion worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $82,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE SKY traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.77. 3,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,241. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.98. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

