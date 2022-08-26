Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $13.36 Million Investment in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,000. Freshpet makes up approximately 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.30% of Freshpet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.23.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.54. 11,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,680. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

