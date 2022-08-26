Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,962,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ManTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,521,000 after purchasing an additional 151,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 124,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,304,000 after purchasing an additional 105,863 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,620,000 after purchasing an additional 48,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 59,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 44,981 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.87. 2,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,674. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

