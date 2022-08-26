Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 73,714 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its stake in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 397,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,714 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Sovos Brands were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 1,864.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 219,066 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,963,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,556,000 after purchasing an additional 62,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 641,600 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sovos Brands

In other news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $314,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 1,275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $17,046,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,265,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,264,774.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $314,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,432.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,795,000 shares of company stock worth $131,017,540. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

SOVO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,421. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -42.78. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sovos Brands Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

