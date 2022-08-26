Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.11% of Casella Waste Systems worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,401,000 after acquiring an additional 115,699 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 303.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

NASDAQ CWST traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,295. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

