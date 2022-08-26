Lithium Hits Market Capitalization of $4.11 Million (LITH)

Lithium (LITH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Lithium has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $185,383.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lithium coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00769214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016361 BTC.
About Lithium
Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,752,184,846 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Lithium
