LMF Acquisition Opportunities (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LMF Acquisition Opportunities

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU – Get Rating) by 136.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LMF Acquisition Opportunities were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Company Profile

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

