loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Given New $3.25 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $3.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of loanDepot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.56.

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.68 on Monday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $526.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.22.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.13 million. Analysts forecast that loanDepot will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 333,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 60,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 333,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,408 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $166,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,020,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,353,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,301.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

