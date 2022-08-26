Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $113.35

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$113.35 and traded as high as C$122.08. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$119.68, with a volume of 460,730 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$123.78.

Loblaw Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$117.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.07.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$12.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.95 billion. Analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.2199995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 17,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.59, for a total value of C$2,147,645.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,829,477.85. In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 17,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.59, for a total value of C$2,147,645.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,829,477.85. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.43, for a total transaction of C$1,746,505.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$685,095.89. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,958 shares of company stock worth $5,888,673.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also

