London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Shares Down 1.4%

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.68 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.42). 36,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 11,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.43).
The firm has a market capitalization of £10.61 million and a PE ratio of 850.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 51.71 and a quick ratio of 51.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.50.
London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.
