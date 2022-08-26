Lossless (LSS) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

Lossless (LSS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and $284,511.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00806594 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017055 BTC.
About Lossless
Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.
Lossless Coin Trading
