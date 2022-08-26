Lossless (LSS) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

Lossless (LSS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and $284,511.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00806594 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017055 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

