LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LXP. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

In other news, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard Frary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arun Gupta bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,424,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,716 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,567,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,503 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3,060.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,419,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

LXP stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

