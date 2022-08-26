Lyra (LYRA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $122,955.00

Lyra (LYRA) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Lyra coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges. Lyra has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and $122,955.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lyra has traded down 21% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00821159 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017065 BTC.
About Lyra
Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain. Lyra’s official website is lyra.live.
Lyra Coin Trading
