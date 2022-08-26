Lyra (LYRA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $122,955.00

Lyra (LYRA) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Lyra coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges. Lyra has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and $122,955.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lyra has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00821159 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017065 BTC.

About Lyra

Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain. Lyra’s official website is lyra.live.

Lyra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lyra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lyra using one of the exchanges listed above.

